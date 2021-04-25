Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,171.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 303,825 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

