The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $410.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $339.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.67.
In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
