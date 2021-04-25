The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

BPRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

