Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 156.0% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 612,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,212,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,214,000 after buying an additional 1,453,733 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.