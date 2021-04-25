Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.15 and last traded at $75.15. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $7,310,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.