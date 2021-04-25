Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.10

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 4589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.53.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.12.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.