Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

