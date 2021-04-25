East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.