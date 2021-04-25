BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $56.82. 4,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 307,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.