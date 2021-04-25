Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 9,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,282,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

