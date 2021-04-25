Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.48 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.