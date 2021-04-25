A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.53 million, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $154,138. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

