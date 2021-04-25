MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.96-2.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.96-2.36 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKSI opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

