Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to $16.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $16.25 to $16.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

