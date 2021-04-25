Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target increased by Dundee Securities from $12.25 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Dundee Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

