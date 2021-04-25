Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to $149.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.79.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

