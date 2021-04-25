Societe Generale Lowers Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Covivio in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Covivio stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Covivio has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

