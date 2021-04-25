Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

