Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.
Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.83. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
