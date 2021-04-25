Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.83. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

