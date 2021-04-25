Financial Contrast: Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) versus Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Repligen and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Repligen currently has a consensus target price of $219.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.45%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $270.24 million 44.25 $21.41 million $1.07 204.04 Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 303.57 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -3.52

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 13.40% 6.58% 5.00% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92%

Summary

Repligen beats Orchard Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.