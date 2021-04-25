Reviewing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Fair Isaac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $124.78 million 18.94 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -11.70 Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 12.25 $236.41 million $8.55 63.45

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phreesia and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 9 0 2.82 Fair Isaac 0 1 5 0 2.83

Phreesia currently has a consensus target price of $55.46, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $536.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Phreesia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18% Fair Isaac 18.26% 98.78% 16.29%

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

