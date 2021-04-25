Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post sales of $326.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.10 million and the highest is $328.70 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $307.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after buying an additional 94,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $24,397,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

