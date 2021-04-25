Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $24.71 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
