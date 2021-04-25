Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $34.24 on Thursday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

