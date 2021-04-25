Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.