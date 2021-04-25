Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $61.93 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

