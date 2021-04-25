Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

