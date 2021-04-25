Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 479.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 198.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,455 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

