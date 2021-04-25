National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.90 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

