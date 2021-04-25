Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBKR. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

IBKR stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,763,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,515,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,830 shares of company stock valued at $86,198,901. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

