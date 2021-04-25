Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Increased by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

TEL stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

