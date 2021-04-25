Heartland Express, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

HTLD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.87 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

