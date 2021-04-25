Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CELTF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

