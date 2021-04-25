Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. Crocs has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

