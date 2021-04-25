Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.61 ($56.01).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.42 ($53.44) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.99.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

