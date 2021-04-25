Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

