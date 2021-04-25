Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRS. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

