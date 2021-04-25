Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

WAL opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

