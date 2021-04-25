Otis Worldwide (OTIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTIS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

