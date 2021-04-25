Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Properties stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

