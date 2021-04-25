Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

