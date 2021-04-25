ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $318.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

