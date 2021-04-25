Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.