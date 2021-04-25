Clarus Securities Increases Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to $5.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.41% from the company’s current price.

BRLGF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

