Clarus Securities Increases Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Price Target to $5.50

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Clarus Securities from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.41% from the company’s current price.
BRLGF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.
About Dominion Lending Centres
