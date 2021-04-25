Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMWYY opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.