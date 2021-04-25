Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Head-To-Head Review

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.33 $148.81 million $3.74 13.28 Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 2.90 $16.90 million $1.21 18.82

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72% Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28%

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.30%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

