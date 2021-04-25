Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,499 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,912 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 496,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 35.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

