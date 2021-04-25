Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,683.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,467.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

