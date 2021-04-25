Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

