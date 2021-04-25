Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.80 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.